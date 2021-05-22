Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.