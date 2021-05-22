Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MLSPF remained flat at $$2.35 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

