Meme Trading Down 50.7% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $470.54 or 0.01247980 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 50.7% against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $5.66 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00483043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002901 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

