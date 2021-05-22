Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,470.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $5,470.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00483007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004562 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.08 or 0.01319327 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

