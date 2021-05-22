MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKKGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

