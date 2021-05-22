Mercury (MER) Price Reaches $0.0153

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $31,999.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00371178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00816312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

