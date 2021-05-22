Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 373,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $845.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

