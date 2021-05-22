Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Insider Acquires $11,840.40 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) insider Hubert C. Chen purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $11,840.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,893. Metacrine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth $69,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.