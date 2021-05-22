Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

