Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 15,013.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.08. The stock had a trading volume of 723,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.90 and its 200 day moving average is $333.77. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

