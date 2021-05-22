Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.67. 1,985,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.