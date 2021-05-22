Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 14,705 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.