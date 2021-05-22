Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 472 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.72. 13,076,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,155,529. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

