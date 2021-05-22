Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $135.74. 405,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.54 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.