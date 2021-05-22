MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.05. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 23,870 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 26.10%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.