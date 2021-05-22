Minter Network Hits One Day Volume of $202,530.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Minter Network has a market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $202,530.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00368537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00196448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,161,982,092 coins and its circulating supply is 3,956,772,525 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

