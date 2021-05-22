Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,507 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

