Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,376 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.