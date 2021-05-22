Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

PDD stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.04.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

