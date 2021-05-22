Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,428,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133,716 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

