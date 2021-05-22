Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,590 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -164.19 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.21 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.