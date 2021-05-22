Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.50. The stock had a trading volume of 459,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,613. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

