MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $117.43 million and $8.23 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,563.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.62 or 0.06191139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.04 or 0.01725168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00455815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00160981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.63 or 0.00653891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00451493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00387240 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.