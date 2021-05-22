Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,948.13 ($25.45).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,922.50 ($25.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,940.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,810.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,352 ($17.66) and a one year high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

