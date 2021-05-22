MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Reaches $2.58 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $2,937.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00018990 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00173562 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 222,700,721 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.