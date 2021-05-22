Monkey Project Trading Down 28.1% This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.19 million and $405.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,547,143 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.