Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.90.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $7.53 on Monday, reaching $324.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,301. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.28. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $198.95 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,888 shares of company stock worth $37,457,126 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

