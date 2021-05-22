Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 268,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,538. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

