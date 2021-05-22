Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOG/A opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

