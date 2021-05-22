Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €80.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

DAI traded up €0.39 ($0.46) on Friday, reaching €75.53 ($88.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.43 and a 200-day moving average of €64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a fifty-two week high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

