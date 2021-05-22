Morgan Stanley Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $40.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

