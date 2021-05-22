Morgan Stanley Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $23.50

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.47.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 3,685,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

