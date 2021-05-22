Morgan Stanley Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $30.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 980,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,048. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

