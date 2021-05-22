Morgan Stanley Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $324.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.60.

Shares of ARGX opened at $268.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.13. argenx has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. Equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

