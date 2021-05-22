Morgan Stanley Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.89.

TGT opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.52. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

