mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. mStable USD has a market cap of $37.99 million and $12,587.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

