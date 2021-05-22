M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.28 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

