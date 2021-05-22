M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,039.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CoStar Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,130,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $838.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $869.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $635.00 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

