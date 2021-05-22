M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

