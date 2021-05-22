M&T Bank Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $261,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

