M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

