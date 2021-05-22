M&T Bank Corp Sells 658 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 260,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $159.27 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.