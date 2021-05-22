MusclePharm (MSLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of MSLP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,268. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

