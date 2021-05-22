Mysterium (MYST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,176.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $38,176.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00912710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.