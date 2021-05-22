National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

CROMF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

