National Bank Financial Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$12.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

