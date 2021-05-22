National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$94.50 at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$92.00 to C$94.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NA. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$90.95.

TSE:NA opened at C$93.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.58. The firm has a market cap of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$52.17 and a 52-week high of C$93.88.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

