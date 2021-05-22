National Bankshares Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.90.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.47 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.20. The firm has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,866 shares of company stock worth $2,544,781.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

