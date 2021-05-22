National Bankshares Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.49 and a twelve month high of C$10.73.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

