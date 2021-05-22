Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,708 shares of company stock worth $16,752,471. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NTRS stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

